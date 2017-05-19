41717
42453

Kelowna  

Hot weather, big melt ahead

- | Story: 197480

Emergency officials are watching the weather as Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

The lake is barely 20 centimetres below flood stage and has been rising at about 2-3 cm a day.

Several days of hot weather are in the forecast, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 20s by next week.

The warm weather is raising concerns about rapid melting of snowpacks in the hills above Kelowna, sending more water into already swollen waterways, such as Mission and Mill creeks.

Dave Campbell of the River Forecast Centre says only about five per cent of the heavy snowpack at higher elevations above Kelowna has melted, and the headwaters of Mission Creek are in that upper region.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3042756
1220 Pacific Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
42025


40949


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


41324


41947


Crafty snowboarder figures out how to tailwhip his board

Must Watch
With a wacky idea, a loose binding and some serious cojones, snowboarder Eiki Helgason pulled off a pretty neat trick.
Friday Fails – May 19, 2017
Galleries
“It’s not my fault! The bridge should’ve been...
Friday Fails – May 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lessons in fire prevention and more…
What it’s like to live in one of the world’s most remote locations
Must Watch
Warrick Mitchell lives at the mercy of the elements, something he...
Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans with Nashville surprise
Music
Carrie Underwood gave New Kids on the Block fans an unexpected...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710
39499