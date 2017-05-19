Hot weather, big melt ahead

Photo: Denise Egan Flood barriers at Rotary Beach in Kelowna.

Emergency officials are watching the weather as Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

The lake is barely 20 centimetres below flood stage and has been rising at about 2-3 cm a day.

Several days of hot weather are in the forecast, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-to-high 20s by next week.

The warm weather is raising concerns about rapid melting of snowpacks in the hills above Kelowna, sending more water into already swollen waterways, such as Mission and Mill creeks.

Dave Campbell of the River Forecast Centre says only about five per cent of the heavy snowpack at higher elevations above Kelowna has melted, and the headwaters of Mission Creek are in that upper region.