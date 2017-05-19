41717
'Go Fish' event cancelled

The ‘Go Fish’ program at Shannon Lake and Hall Road pond this weekend has been delayed again.

While parks staff will not be on site with bait, rods and reels, children 15 and under are still welcome with adult supervision and their own equipment, to catch a rainbow trout a day without a fishing licence.

The event was postponed last month due unusually high water levels.

The program resumes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 27 at both sites, with staff from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and volunteer organizations on site. RDCO parks staff and volunteers will be on hand May 28.  The program continues each weekend until June 18.

The program to encourage children to learn to fish is co-sponsored by the Peachland Sportsmen’s Association, Kelowna and District Fish and Game Club, the Ministry of Environment, Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Summerland Trout Hatchery.

