YLW red-eye flights take off

Photo: WestJet

Red-eye WestJet service from Kelowna to Toronto took off early Friday morning – very early.

The debut flight departed Kelowna at 12:05 a.m. and landed in Toronto at 7:15 a.m.

“This service greatly increases connectivity options for travellers,” said airport director Sam Samaddar. “It’s a great opportunity for our passengers to easily explore a number of destinations around the globe.”

The red-eye is the second daily flight from Kelowna to Toronto with WestJet.

“We thank our Okanagan Valley guests for their loyalty and support over the past 21 years and look forward to welcoming them on board this new service this summer,” said WestJet spokesperson Lee Lipton.

The YLW-YYZ non-stop service will fly four times a week, May 18 to June 29, daily June 30 to Sept. 5, and three times a week Sept. 6 to Oct. 8. All flights leave at 12:05 a.m.

Kelowna Airport served 1.7 million passengers in 2016.