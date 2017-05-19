Crash clogs Glenmore

Photo: Brian Mosychuk

A collision on Glenmore Road sent two vehicles rolling Friday morning in Kelowna.

A small compact car was turning left off Glenmore at the Summit Drive/High Road intersection when it collided with a pickup carrying a camper unit about 10:15 a.m.

Witnesses say the car was sent airborne in the impact but remained right side up. The truck ended up on its side.

The extent of any injuries in the collision is not known at this time.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]