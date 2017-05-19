Nazareth coming to town

41299
Kelowna will be treated to a flashback to the seventies this summer, when Nazareth rolls into Prospera Place July 25.

The four-piece classic rockers formed in the late-60s and blew up internationally with their 1975 release, Hair of the Dog.

While only one original member, Pete Agnew, remains in the group, Jimmy Murrison and Lee Agnew have played with the band since the 90s.

Carl Sentance replaced Dan McCafferty on lead vocals in 2015, when a medical issue forced McCafferty to retire.

Backing Nazareth, Vancouver-based classic rockers, Prism, will be taking over Prospera as well.

Tickets go on sale on May 26 at 10 a.m. at www.selectyourtickets.com

Additionally, Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell will be pulling into Prospera Place on September 9.

Tickets also go on sale on May 26 at www.livenation.com

