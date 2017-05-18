Another water advisory

Photo: Contributed Another water quality advisory has been issued in the Okanagan.

While some local water notices have been downgraded, others areas are now under a water quality advisory.

Residents in the McKinley Landing Area and McKinley Beach development are now under an advisory due to increased turbidity at the Okanagan Lake/Dewdney Road pump station.

Children under 12, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are at risk.

The Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District recommends boiling water for one minute before using as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the boil water notice for the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates areas has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

“While the health risk is modest and no bacteria have been found in any of the water tested from the systems, regional district staff recommend that as a precaution that Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water customers follow Interior Health guidelines,” said spokesman Bruce Smith.

Water quality advisories for Glenmore, Quail Ridge, UBCO, Dry Valley Road and Ellison areas remain in place.