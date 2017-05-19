41783
42379

Kelowna  

KGH shows off new gear

- | Story: 197434

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna General Hospital unveiled a new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory on Thursday.

It was made possible by a donation from the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation.

The lab in the microbiology unit has sophisticated testing abilities with the real-time PCR. The highly advanced diagnostic instruments allow staff to detect and identify specific antibiotic resistance gene mutations, bacteria and viruses faster than ever before.

Previously, most viral diagnostics were sent to Vancouver for testing, with delays due to the transport required.

“These days, philanthropy in health care is often focused on cancer or cardiac care,” said Dr. Edith Blondel-Hill, a medical microbiologist who has worked directly with the Pritchards. 

“Supporting the microbiology laboratory with new technology to improve the diagnosis of infections will ultimately result in better antibiotic use, to preserve these life-saving medications for future generations. This donation demonstrates this family’s commitment to the present and future health of our community.”

“The Pritchards’ history of giving is really unique,” said KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore. 

“Over the years, they have been exceptionally engaged with our specialty medical teams to determine where needs exist that might typically be overlooked because it’s not top of mind in the media or even within the general medical community. Their gifts have had an incredible impact in this hospital.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3042756
1220 Pacific Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
40931


39834


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bjorn
Bjorn Kelowna SPCA >


40303


41846


Crafty snowboarder figures out how to tailwhip his board

Must Watch
With a wacky idea, a loose binding and some serious cojones, snowboarder Eiki Helgason pulled off a pretty neat trick.
Friday Fails – May 19, 2017
Galleries
“It’s not my fault! The bridge should’ve been...
Friday Fails – May 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lessons in fire prevention and more…
What it’s like to live in one of the world’s most remote locations
Must Watch
Warrick Mitchell lives at the mercy of the elements, something he...
Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans with Nashville surprise
Music
Carrie Underwood gave New Kids on the Block fans an unexpected...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899