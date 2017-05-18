41299
Kelowna  

Van smashes into deli

One person was taken to hospital after a driver drove his van into a grocery store, Thursday.

The collision took place about 3 p.m. at the IGA in Lake Country.

“He went right through, took out three big windows, took out our deli,” said an employee at the store.

One worker was hurt in the collision, but it is not known how severe their injuries are.

Witnesses said the driver was travelling about 60 km/h in the parking lot when he hit the building.

The driver allegedly told people he was going to get his brakes fixed tomorrow.

The man was believed to be in fifties and had a handicapped parking sticker in his window.

41465