Several beaches closed

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Regional District is also sandbagging waterfront parks.

Kalamoir (lakefront trail); Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour; Bertram Creek (pumphouse, east beach); Kaloya (pumphouse) and the Gellatly Nut Farm (buildings, waterfront) are all being protected from rising flood waters.

“Staff identified areas and amenities within these and other regional parks that need to be protected from potential flood damage. They’ll continue installing protective works in high-risk areas. While these parks remain open, we ask that visitors not touch any sandbags or other flood protection," said communications officer Bruce Smith.

The Fintry Community Park boat launch and Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour launch are still open, but may be subject to closure on short notice.

The following Regional Parks remain closed:

Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Acorn bridge downstream to the Gellatly Road parking area and from the Constable Neil Bruce entrance upstream to the Covington Crescent entrance at Last Mountain Community Park

Hardy Falls Regional Park

Mill Creek Regional Park

Killiney Beach Community Park – including the boat launch is closed to all visitors, with limited vehicle access through the park for waterfront properties.

ORIGINAL: 1:40 p.m.

Numerous beach areas are closed for the long weekend in Kelowna for public safety and flood protection measures.

Bladder dams, gabion barriers and sandbags are being installed at numerous waterfronts.

“The flood protection measures are in place along some of Kelowna’s beaches and waterfront parks to help reduce the effect of high water levels, says Blair Stewart, parks services manager.

Beach areas are closed at the following parks:

Sutherland Park

City Park

Lake Avenue Beach Access (south) to Burne Avenue Beach Access

Strathcona Park

Francis Avenue

Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuary

Kinsmen Park

Rotary Beach Park

The closures will be in place until the flood warning has passed.

“We can’t stress enough that the public should not approach, climb or jump on these pieces of equipment,” said Stewart. We’ve made the call to close the beach areas until the flood protection measures can be removed.”

The city is asking residents to try out one of the other 200 parks in Kelowna.

