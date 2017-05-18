42377
40211

Kelowna  

Weekend outdoors guide

- | Story: 197383

Heading outdoors over the long weekend?

Here's some handy flooding, fire safety, camping and boating tips.

  • Campers are advised to visit the BC Parks website and Recreation Sites and Trails BC website for conditions and closures due to unseasonably high water levels.
  • Given the heavy rainfall and runoff over the past few weeks, everyone is urged to use caution in areas that are susceptible to high water flows, flooding and landslides.
  • Just 15 centimetres of moving water can sweep you off your feet, and as little as 60 cm can carry away most vehicles.
  • Floodwaters can quickly wash out roads and bridges.
  • Gates in provincial parks and some recreation sites close at 11 p.m., unless otherwise stated. 
  • Liquor consumption is prohibited in parks except within your own campsite.
  • Lock up food in your vehicle overnight to avoid attracting bears.
  • Campfires must not be larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide. Never leave a campfire unattended.
  • Have a shovel or water to properly extinguish your campfire.
  • If you start a forest fire, you could be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.
  • All-terrain vehicles must be insured if they will be driven on forest service roads.
  • To report a wildfire or unattended campfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.
  • Never drink and boat.
  • Even the smallest outboard motor, electric motor, or backup motor means you must have a Pleasure Craft Operators Card. An in-person or online boating safety course will cost about $50.
  • Every boat on the water needs to have a lifejacket for every person on board.
  • Boats with 10 horsepower or more must be licensed. 
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38398
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2972509
412 still pond place
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$700,000
more details


39625


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39625


Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera

Galleries
If ever there was a sport that required rapid fire photography, Formula One racing is it. Which makes what photographer Joshua...
Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera (2)
Galleries
The photographer clearly has an incredible eye for detail,
YouTube chef cooks tiny food in mini kitchen
Must Watch
“Why?” you ask? Why not!?
Jennifer Hudson doesn’t do vocal warm-ups before singing
Music
Jennifer Hudson doesn't need to do any vocal preparation...
Seven ways to reduce your stress right freaking now
Must Watch
Buy yourself a houseplant, light some candles and make out next...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38895
39499