Weekend outdoors guide

Photo: hellobc.com
Heading outdoors over the long weekend?
Here's some handy flooding, fire safety, camping and boating tips.
- Campers are advised to visit the BC Parks website and Recreation Sites and Trails BC website for conditions and closures due to unseasonably high water levels.
- Given the heavy rainfall and runoff over the past few weeks, everyone is urged to use caution in areas that are susceptible to high water flows, flooding and landslides.
- Just 15 centimetres of moving water can sweep you off your feet, and as little as 60 cm can carry away most vehicles.
- Floodwaters can quickly wash out roads and bridges.
- Gates in provincial parks and some recreation sites close at 11 p.m., unless otherwise stated.
- Liquor consumption is prohibited in parks except within your own campsite.
- Lock up food in your vehicle overnight to avoid attracting bears.
- Campfires must not be larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide. Never leave a campfire unattended.
- Have a shovel or water to properly extinguish your campfire.
- If you start a forest fire, you could be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.
- All-terrain vehicles must be insured if they will be driven on forest service roads.
- To report a wildfire or unattended campfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.
- Never drink and boat.
- Even the smallest outboard motor, electric motor, or backup motor means you must have a Pleasure Craft Operators Card. An in-person or online boating safety course will cost about $50.
- Every boat on the water needs to have a lifejacket for every person on board.
- Boats with 10 horsepower or more must be licensed.