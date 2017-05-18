New faces at DKA

41717
Four new faces will grace the Downtown Kelowna Association board of directors this year, representing a range of interests spanning the tech industry, food service, a law firm and more.

The new recruits include Shane Austin, co-founder of Okanagan Co+Lab; Teghan Gordey, co-owner of The Naked Café; Kyle Spence, general manager of the Downtown Marina; and Brian Stephenson, a lawyer at Pushor Mitchell.

The four will join 10 incumbent board members to help the DKA represent businesses in the city’s Downtown Business Improvement Area.

They will officially take their place on the board June 7, and serve a one-year term.

“I’m honoured to work with such a diverse group of business and property owners from downtown Kelowna,” says board president Dan Allen. “We live, work and play in a thriving downtown, and I’m looking forward to working alongside this new board as we head into an exciting second half of 2017 and beyond.”

Allen also expressed his delight that the board continues to be an “excellent mix of the various types of businesses that can be found in downtown Kelowna.”  

The complete makeup of the new board includes:

  • Coun. Maxine Dehart – ex-officio, City of Kelowna
  • Dan Allen – Doc Willoughby’s Public House
  • Shane Austin – Okanagan Co+Lab
  • Rob Collins – Grant Thornton LLP
  • Nikki Csek – Csek Creative and KelownaNow
  • Yarden Gershony – Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP
  • Teghan Gordey – The Naked Café
  • Jason Guyitt – Delta Grand Okanagan Resort
  • Jan Johnson – Tigerlily Fashions
  • Brent Lobson – Imperial Parking
  • Renata Mills – Festivals Kelowna
  • Kyle Spence – Downtown Marina and Westcorp
  • Brian Stephenson – Pushor Mitchell LLP
  • Trevor Neill – Mosaic Books
