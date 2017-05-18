41783

Kelowna  

Reprieve for garden?

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

A man who built a garden on an empty lot may get his wish to keep it.

After Greg Brown expressed concern about his community garden being bulldozed by a new development, the company reached out to Castanet, saying it's going to try to work around the garden.

Axsiom Developments is building another townhouse complex in the area, but not on the actual garden.

"We have realized it goes through that garden, and so currently we are in the process of seeing if we can change that access route so we don't have to disturb the garden," said manager of marketing Toni Illingworth.

There is no no guarantee they can work around it, she said, but they will try their best.

“If we can avoid that at all, that would be our priority. We are not looking to disrupt anybody," she said. "It is a beautiful garden, so we aren’t looking to ruin that at all with our development plans.”

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

An empty lot filled with construction garbage and scrap wood was turned into a community garden, but is now being threatened by a new development.

The lush garden is going into its fourth season on Boynton Place in Kelowna.

Greg Brown was tired of looking at the muddy mess, and thought it would be a great idea to have a place people could hang out and grow their own produce.

“This space use to be a mud pit full of garbage. It was all boards and pipe and just construction garbage, and it was just left,” he said. “I put all the pieces together, and decided I could probably build a garden.”

Brown built a deck from scrap wood for gardeners to enjoy, and planted a variety of fruits and vegetables, ranging from tomatoes and strawberries to kale and carrots.

Brown starting hearing rumours this year that a developer had purchased the land.

“I am being told they will be putting a path or roadway right through the garden to access the lot here so they can build the units,” he said.

A sign on the property refers to Axsiom Developments as the owner. A spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

“I would like them to consider the amount of effort that is put in this space. It would be nice if they could just keep it,” said Brown.

