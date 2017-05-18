Fighting for his garden

41299
An empty lot filled with construction garbage and scrap wood was turned into a community garden, but is now being threatened by a new development.

The lush garden is going into its fourth season on Boynton Place in Kelowna.

Greg Brown was tired of looking at the muddy mess, and thought it would be a great idea to have a place people could hang out and grow their own produce.

“This space use to be a mud pit full of garbage. It was all boards and pipe and just construction garbage, and it was just left,” he said. “I put all the pieces together, and decided I could probably build a garden.”

Brown built a deck from scrap wood for gardeners to enjoy, and planted a variety of fruits and vegetables, ranging from tomatoes and strawberries to kale and carrots.

Brown starting hearing rumours this year that a developer had purchased the land.

“I am being told they will be putting a path or roadway right through the garden to access the lot here so they can build the units,” he said.

A sign on the property refers to Axsiom Developments as the owner. A spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

“I would like them to consider the amount of effort that is put in this space. It would be nice if they could just keep it,” said Brown.

