Kelowna  

Lake up another 2 cm

Okanagan Lake rose another two centimetres since Wednesday.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says flood conditions are expected to last well into June. 

Crews continue to install bladder dams in Kelowna at Kinsmen Park, Sutherland Park and Tugboat Bay, as well as sandbag walls at the Manhattan Drive beach access and Watt Road.

The city asks the public to stay back from protective flood measures.

The location of the flood barriers is based on waterfront properties most prone to flooding from rising lake levels. Some of the prime considerations include protecting public infrastructure and foreshore areas that protect upland properties.

Residents in low-lying and waterfront areas are encouraged to use sandbags or other measures to protect their property.

Heading into the long weekend, flood preparations and rising water may impact some access to beaches and waterfront parks across the region.

Boaters are reminded to keep their speed and wake down to prevent shoreline erosion from wave action. They should also keep watch for floating debris. 

