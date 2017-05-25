Who are you pulling for?

41299

The United Way and BC Transit are pulling for the community. Literally.

The annual United Way Bus Pull returns to Kelowna on Saturday.

Join in on the fun, cheering on 10 teams of eight who will compete for bragging rights and the coveted Community Cup by pulling a B.C. Transit bus to the finish line the fastest.

Funds from the event go toward the United Way's annual fundraising campaign.

The bus pulling will take place at the Prospera Place parking lot. Anyone is welcome to come down and watch the blood, sweat, tears and smiles. Strong man Noah Normandale will also attempt a solo bus pull.

There will also be food vendors on site..

The event takes goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

