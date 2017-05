Photo: Google Maps

A water quality advisory has been issued for residents of Carrs Landing.

Eastside Utilities notified its 160 customers in the Carrs Landing area of Lake Country due to elevated turbidity levels in Okanagan Lake.

People with weakened immune systems, chronic illnesses, those under 12 or over 65 are advised to take precautions.

These can include using bottled, filtered or distilled water, or boiling tap water for one minute.