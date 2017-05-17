Fire on roof of YLW

Photo: Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

The fire appears to be out at YLW.

Most firefighters have left the scene, and no details have been provided on what caused the fire.

There doesn't appear to be any visible damage to the airport terminal from the ground, and operations at the airport appear to be continuing as normal.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters are rushing to a fire on the roof of Kelowna International Airport.

Multiple fire crews responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Castanet will update with more details as they become available.