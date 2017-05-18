Fire doused at YLW

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.

Construction workers used a fire extinguisher to put out flames on the roof of Kelowna Airport Wednesday night.

In a press release issued early this morning, Kelowna Fire Department is shedding more light on an incident that had crews scrambling.

About 9:40 p.m., three KFD fire engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck and a command vehicle rushed to the airport. YLW Operations responded with two airport crash trucks and one command vehicle. Ambulance and RCMP also attended.

Airport staff reported smoke in part of the terminal, and flames spotted on the roof.

Roofing work had been going on earlier in the day at the terminal, which is undergoing an expansion. The fire was contained to a small area, and damage was minimal.

Passengers and staff were not impacted by the incident, and airport operations continued as normal.

UPDATE: Midnight

There were no injuries or delays to flights after a small fire at Kelowna International Airport Wednesday night.

Roofing was taking place earlier in the day where the fire started.

“We had a report that there was some roofing going on earlier in the day at the same spot the fire occured," said Platoon Capt. Scott Cronquist.

Minor damage was done to the roof, but construction workers on scene were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

"When the Kelowna Fire Department arrived, the airport fire department was already on scene," said Cronquist. "The fire department arrived and overhauled the area to make sure there wasn’t any extension."

The fire was isolated to the north end of the airport terminal.

Airport operations remain unchanged, and there is no disruption to scheduled flight service tonight or tomorrow.

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

The fire appears to be out at YLW.

Most firefighters have left the scene, and no details have been provided on what caused the fire.

There doesn't appear to be any visible damage to the airport terminal from the ground, and operations at the airport appear to be continuing as normal.

A firefighter at the scene said the fire chief was working inside the facility and would be there for a while.

At least four fire trucks were on scene.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters are rushing to a fire on the roof of Kelowna International Airport.

Multiple fire crews responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Castanet will update with more details as they become available.