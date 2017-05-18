41783
39499

Kelowna  

Fire doused at YLW

- | Story: 197328

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.

Construction workers used a fire extinguisher to put out flames on the roof of Kelowna Airport Wednesday night.

In a press release issued early this morning, Kelowna Fire Department is shedding more light on an incident that had crews scrambling.

About 9:40 p.m., three KFD fire engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck and a command vehicle rushed to the airport. YLW Operations responded with two airport crash trucks and one command vehicle. Ambulance and RCMP also attended.

Airport staff reported smoke in part of the terminal, and flames spotted on the roof.

Roofing work had been going on earlier in the day at the terminal, which is undergoing an expansion. The fire was contained to a small area, and damage was minimal.

Passengers and staff were not impacted by the incident, and airport operations continued as normal.

UPDATE: Midnight

There were no injuries or delays to flights after a small fire at Kelowna International Airport Wednesday night.

Roofing was taking place earlier in the day where the fire started.

“We had a report that there was some roofing going on earlier in the day at the same spot the fire occured," said Platoon Capt. Scott Cronquist.

Minor damage was done to the roof, but construction workers on scene were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

"When the Kelowna Fire Department arrived, the airport fire department was already on scene," said Cronquist. "The fire department arrived and overhauled the area to make sure there wasn’t any extension."

The fire was isolated to the north end of the airport terminal.

Airport operations remain unchanged, and there is no disruption to scheduled flight service tonight or tomorrow.

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

The fire appears to be out at YLW.

Most firefighters have left the scene, and no details have been provided on what caused the fire.

There doesn't appear to be any visible damage to the airport terminal from the ground, and operations at the airport appear to be continuing as normal.

A firefighter at the scene said the fire chief was working inside the facility and would be there for a while.

At least four fire trucks were on scene.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters are rushing to a fire on the roof of Kelowna International Airport.

Multiple fire crews responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Castanet will update with more details as they become available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42138
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2953479
4445 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$644,900
more details
40645


39834


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


40303


39389


How to escape the cops

Must Watch
If you’re ever in a jam, all you need is some duct work. Simple!
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Stand out from the pack and take in all the glory that...
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Workout tips included.
Snoop Dogg to host revival of The Joker’s Wild game show
Music
Snoop Dogg has signed on to host a revival of 1970s game show The...
Pics taken seconds before disaster
Galleries
Sometimes somebody takes a photograph so perfectly timed that it...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535