The ins and outs of Kelowna

Newcomers to Kelowna have an inside scoop to the city.

A recently published 217 page book covers the benefits of moving to Kelowna, but also the challenges.

“We believe that being honestly informed before relocating will not only allow for a smooth transition, but will also produce happier, long-term citizens,” states a press release.

The book hopes to inform newcomers so they don’t have surprises when they move.

“There is no other single source of information that tackles all of these questions on the minds of potential newcomers,” said co-authors and long-time residents Tim Young and Hugh Philip.

For every retail book sold the authors will be donating $2 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.