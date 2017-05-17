Pot past makes border tough

Photo: CTV

Olympic gold medallist and former Summerland resident Ross Rebagliati has applied for a special waiver that allows Canadians convicted of a drug offence to enter the United States.

The 45-year-old high-profile snowboarder has never been charged or convicted of a drug offence.

Rebagliati did admit to drug use and his name is inexorably linked to marijuana use. He tested positive for THC shortly after the 1998 Nagano Games.

Ross’ Gold in Kelowna is a dispensary run by Rebagliati.

“There could be some issues revolving around my business Ross’ Gold and what it entails,” Rebagliati told CTV.

“I’m not the average guy applying for a waiver. You can easily Google me and see what I’m up to, but at the same time things are changing quickly.”

Rebagliati was denied entry to visit his mother in California a few years ago.

Since then, he has spent almost $800 to apply to allow him to cross the border, even though there is no guarantee it will be approved.

– with files from CTV Vancouver