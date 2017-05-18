Urging blood donations

42377
Blood supplies in Kelowna are lower than normal, so Canadian Blood Services is urging people to give.

Blood is tough to keep stocked in the summer, as regular donors head out of town on holidays. Because of this, CBS looks to stock up in the spring.

“This year, a stormy winter and a wet spring have left inventory levels lower than normal,” the agency said in a statement. “That means there’s enough blood on the shelves to meet patient needs today, but supplies need to increase before the summer months.”

The organization says there are more than 300 open appointments waiting to be filled by May 29.

The Kelowna blood donor clinic is located at 103-1865 Dilworth Dr.

While half of Canadians are eligible to donate blood, Canadian Blood Services says only four per cent of people actually do. 

