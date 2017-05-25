Fastest log car visiting town

Photo: Savoy Equipment

The world's fastest tree is coming to Kelowna.

The Cedar Rocket is made out of a single 240-year-old red cedar.

The car, along with HGTV’s Brian Reid Sr. of Timber Kings, will be at Savoy Equipment to meet the public on June 3.

“We are extremely excited to host Mr. Reid and this very special car. We have been working for quite some time to bring it to Kelowna, and we hope to raise a notable amount for the Canadian Kidney Foundation,” said Ally Turner, marketing manager.

The car holds a Guinness record for the fastest motorized log. It’s powered by twin turbine engines.

There will also be a barbecue lunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.