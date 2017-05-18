41299
Firefighters put to test

Madison Erhardt

The B.C. Fire training officers conference was held at the Kelowna Fire Department Station on Enterprise Way, putting firefighters to the test.

"Groups of firefighters have gone through demo sessions where there is a fire and they will be learning how to turn off the natural gas and extinguish the flame." 

12 Firefighters were apart of the event on Wednesday. Three firefighters at a time would sweep in with the hose during the planned natural gas fire and it would roughly take 15 seconds to put it out. 

"Safety is at the forefront of everything FortisBC does and we pride ourselves on taking extra steps to make sure our communities and customers are safe. FortisBC sponsors and participates in these training sessions every year as part of our commitment to ensure the communities we serve are as safe as possible," said Amy Bunton, Corporate Communications Advisor.

Training Officer glenn Paley said these training programs are exacty what the firefighters need. 

"This is all about safety. Fortis is training us what they want us to do when we arrive on scene prior to them arriving to make the scene safe for firefighters and for civilians." 

