Kelowna  

New agri innovation centre?

Preliminary plans are in the works to develop an agricultural innovation centre in the Okanagan.

The centre would act as an accelerator of sorts, providing mentorship and expertise for entrepreneurs in the agriculture and agri-tech industries, and helping them to "launchpad their business ideas."

Jane Campardo, who's right now researching how viable the idea is, says there's a surprising number of young businesses in the region creating innovative agricultural products, and many of them need help.

For more on who's behind the centre, and what it might look like should it come to pass, read the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

