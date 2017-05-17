42377
41648

Kelowna  

Bumper cherry crop coming

- | Story: 197301

The B.C. Tree Fruits co-operative is anticipating a bumper cherry crop this summer.

Cooler weather this spring has resulted in a later start to the season for all commodities, says marketing manager Chris Pollock. That means consumers won't see local cherries on store shelves until the end of June.

But, the good news is a record 12 million pounds of cherries is expected to be harvested this season.

That estimate is up from the eight million pounds picked in 2016. Last year’s estimate was 12 million pounds before inclement weather reduced crop volumes.

The co-op is also anticipating a "very good" peach, nectarine, prune, plum and grape crop, with volumes similar to last year.

“With weather serving up a cooler spring this year, it has enabled our grower base to be prepared for a delicious and high-quality crop of cherries at more traditional timing,” said Pollock. “Cherries and the rest of our summer fruits went through the bloom period exceptionally well.

"Our growers are excited for a great crop this year, with harvest starting end of June for cherries in the South, with the fruit hitting retail shelves very soon after.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

39688
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
2833471
525 Rifle Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$118,900
more details
39877


39389


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41947


Pics taken seconds before disaster

Galleries
Sometimes somebody takes a photograph so perfectly timed that it can never be recreated, no matter how hard you try. v
Pics taken seconds before disaster (2)
Galleries
This collection is sure to make you laugh, and maybe also wince a...
Soccer player scores beautiful bicycle kick… on his own goal
Must Watch
We don’t know much about this goal from a Swiss lower...
Miley Cyrus: ‘I’m never going to live down Wrecking Ball video’
Music
Miley Cyrus fears she will always be remembered for swinging...
Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017
Galleries
Things that shouldn’t exist and more await in this weeks...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465