Bumper cherry crop coming

Photo: Jon Manchester

The B.C. Tree Fruits co-operative is anticipating a bumper cherry crop this summer.

Cooler weather this spring has resulted in a later start to the season for all commodities, says marketing manager Chris Pollock. That means consumers won't see local cherries on store shelves until the end of June.

But, the good news is a record 12 million pounds of cherries is expected to be harvested this season.

That estimate is up from the eight million pounds picked in 2016. Last year’s estimate was 12 million pounds before inclement weather reduced crop volumes.

The co-op is also anticipating a "very good" peach, nectarine, prune, plum and grape crop, with volumes similar to last year.

“With weather serving up a cooler spring this year, it has enabled our grower base to be prepared for a delicious and high-quality crop of cherries at more traditional timing,” said Pollock. “Cherries and the rest of our summer fruits went through the bloom period exceptionally well.

"Our growers are excited for a great crop this year, with harvest starting end of June for cherries in the South, with the fruit hitting retail shelves very soon after.”