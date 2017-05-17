Releasing all they can

41717
As Okanagan Lake continues to rise, the Ministry is working hard to keep things at bay.

With the rising lake level, almost 11 cm per week is being removed from the lake but removing it creates impacts down stream.

“There is always impacts down stream as well,” said Section Head for public safety and protection Shaun Reimer.

“The higher that lake level the more water will push through, that is what we are faced with here.”

Reimer said one and a half cm to one and three quarters cm is being pushed out each day from Okanagan Lake. For every 40 cubic metres per second a day they can remove one cm of water from the lake.

“Even now we are pushing that,” he said. “We are going higher than that and we are going to pay for later.”

As the Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resource Operations works diligently to get the water out, it creates issues down stream.

Reimer said the banks and dykes are being eroded and will have some scour.

“The problem is if we get to the point that there might be places it erodes and breaks through the dyke and the river is going down a different direction,” he said.

This is exactly why they cannot just up the flow and let anything go down.

“Skaha Lake would fill up completely, it would go crazy over,” he said.

Both dams on Skaha Lake and Vaseux Lake are completely wide open.

Not only is Okanagan Lake rushing water, but also tributary inflows from Ellis Creek and Shuttleworth Creek, Vaseux Creek, all the way down to osyoos adding even more water.

“We have maximized our abilities down to release water and we will continue to do that for the foreseeable future, certainly until the lake gets back down below our annual target and then probably even below that," he said.

