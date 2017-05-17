Tried to haul off ATMs

Photo: Surveillance image

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be connected to break-ins in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police responded to a commercial alarm at the Harvey Avenue Esso. Surveillance video shows the suspect backed a dark-coloured pickup to the south door and smashed the glass to gain entry.

Once inside, the suspect made unsuccessful attempts using chains to remove an ATM. Cigarettes were also stolen.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 30-40

Lighter coloured hair, with a receding hairline

Wearing blue jeans, a fleece zip up sweater and a pair of gloves;

Then, just an hour later, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious incident at the Landmark Cinemas. A suspect again used chains in attempt to remove an ATM from inside the building.

“RCMP believe the two crimes are related to one another,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.