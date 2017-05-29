41299

Kelowna  

Exercise, avoid Alzheimers

Many of us don't enjoy working out, but what if you knew it could help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease? Research led by UBC’s Okanagan campus proved working up a sweat can do just that. 

The researchers also confirmed that regular physical activity may improve the daily activities of people living with Alzheimer’s.

“As there is no current cure for Alzheimer’s, there is an urgent need for interventions to reduce the risk of developing it and to help manage the symptoms,” says study first author Kathleen Martin Ginis, professor in UBC Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

“After evaluating all the research available, our panel agrees that physical activity is a practical, economical and accessible intervention for both the prevention and management of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.” 

 They also found that older adults not diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who are physically active, were significantly less likely to develop the disease compared to people who were inactive.

39820