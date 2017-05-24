Pride ready to shine

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Pride has unveiled its theme for this summer's festival.

"Shine Bright" is the slogan for the 2017 Pride Week festival, Aug. 12-19.

“Although there has been Pride celebrations in Kelowna for more than two decades, 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of celebrations under the banner of Okanagan Pride – our diamond anniversary,” says Dustyn Baulkham, president of the Okanagan Pride Society.

“When we thought about diamonds, we realized they really reflect members of the LGBT2Q+ community. They’re strong, unbreakable and totally unique. It’s only natural we landed on the ‘Shine Bright’ theme."

Activities will include a kickoff launch party, mid-week golf tournament, and a march and social event for the trans community and its supporters. The final weekend of Pride closes with the popular Kings & Queens of the Okanagan drag competition, the family-friendly Pride march along Kelowna’s waterfront and festival in City Park.

“We’re looking for community groups, organizations and businesses to come forward and host affiliate events,” says Baulkham. “We’d love to make new connections in the community and develop new partnerships that will advance the Pride movement within the Valley.”