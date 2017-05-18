Revved up for hillclimb

Photo: Greystoke Photography

The 60th annual Knox Mountain Hillclimb roars back into action this long weekend.

Racing action takes place Saturday and Sunday at Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna's North End.

The 3.5-kilometre climb is narrow, with off-camber corners and steep grades to challenge drivers. It rises 245 metres in elevation.

It is the longest annually running paved hillclimb in North America and attracts drivers from throughout the Pacific Northwest. Fastest to the top is "King of the Hill."

The current hill record is a blazing 1:37.065, held by John Haftner of Vancouver.

To achieve top times, speeds in excess of 160 km/h must be reached on the short straights.

Tickets $20 at the gate or $25 for the weekend. Children under 15 are free when accompanied by an adult.

There will also be a car show and beer garden at the base of the hill. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day.

Access is limited to ticket holders during the event. The off-leash dog park and tennis courts will also be closed for the weekend.

Public access to Paul’s Tomb will be available through Poplar Point Drive.

Here's a turn-by-turn breakdown of the course:

Turn 1 - The first switchback, comes in off a rise in the slope, often misjudged carrying in a bit much speed.

Turn 2 - The steepest part of the hill, narrow and dark shade of the trees.

Turn 3 - Second switchback, again very steep, especially if your line is too close to the apex. Secret is to go wide.

Turn 4 - For many, the scariest turn, with a steep dropoff on the right. Be bold.

Turn 5 - Frequently misjudged as drivers turn away from open slopes to the inside part of the course. Be cautious of drifting too wide.

Turn 6 - High speed turn, flat out for many, unless your car is very quick.

Turn 7 - Another high-speed turn, leads into hard left switchback.

Turn 8 - Hard braking into left-hand switchback, drop a couple of gears and prepare for another short but steep climb.

Turn 9 - Lift off a bit and quickly back on for a blast to the finish. Don't drift too wide, another big dropoff.