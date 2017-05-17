41367
Kelowna  

Rutland May Days are back!

It's sure to be an action-packed weekend in Rutland.

Rutland May Days returns for its 58th year, with a parade, midway and events celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation kicking off Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday.

Events are centred around Rutland Centennial Park and Hall.

"We're really excited that it looks like it's going to be beautiful and sunny after two weeks of rain," said organizer Wendy Swarbrick.

She's anticipating more than 15,000 people to take part in the "unofficial kickoff to summer."

The parade begins at 11 a.m. from the Kelowna YMCA, continues down Rutland Road and exits through Centennial Park. More than 40 floats are expected.

Rutland Road North between Hartman Road and Highway 33 will be closed for the duration of the parade, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Shooting Star Amusements is back with its midway rides. Wristbands are available at Save-On-Foods in Rutland and Glenmore, Urban Fare in the Mission and at WS Accounting Services on Asher Road.

Members of the Rutland Residents Association have also set up a historical display.

And it wouldn't be May Days without a May pole dance. Check that out at 2 p.m., Saturday.

The Lil Bloomers Kidz Carnival offers free fun and games for little ones.

The Knights of Columbus are back with their annual pancake breakfast, and there will also be several food trucks on site. The May Days Market features vendors from near and far, and if the weekend sun has you thirsty, there is always the beer garden, adjacent the main stage and its performers.

Swarbrick said this year promises to be a "return to former glory" for May Days.

"It's quite a bit bigger and more inclusive to all ages than in years past," she said. "We're really trying to make it a family and community event."

