Okanagan Lake rising fast

Photo: Alanna Kelly

Okanagan Lake has risen more than three centimetres since Tuesday morning.

Residents in low-lying and waterfront areas are encouraged to use sandbags or other measures to protect their property.

Updated information on sand and sandbag locations can be found at www.cordemergency.ca/map

Bladder dams, gabion barriers and sandbags will continue to be installed at a number of locations along the foreshore. Some of those areas with waterfront flood protection installed include neighbourhoods between the W. R. Bennett Bridge and Kelowna General Hospital campus, and in West Kelowna and along Bellevue Creek.

Barriers in other areas at risk of flooding will be installed on a priority basis in the days to come.

All previously placed sandbags and other protective devices should be left in place, along with debris washed up on beaches, as it helps limit erosion caused by wave action.

Docks and boats should also be properly secured.

Evacuation orders remain in place affecting properties on Okanagan Indian Band Reserve No. 7, Holiday Park Resort and Turtle Lodges. Check evacuation order and alerts at www.cordemergency.ca/map.