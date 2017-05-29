Young artist goes national

Photo: Contributed

Corbin Carpenter has been recognized across the country for his artwork.

Carpenter first had his art selected from 11,000 others across the country to get to a Canada150 & Me regional youth conference in Montreal in April. Since then, he has been chosen to go to Ottawa for the National Youth Conference on June 26.

The forum is stacked with inspiring speakers to motivate the young artists, including Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations; and author and historian Charlotte Gray.

Early this year, Corbin was encouraged by his homeroom teacher to submit his artwork to the national selection contest through Exchanges Canada. His entry, titled “Change to Opportunity,” is a positive message that says there is opportunity in all change to make a better world.

Carpenter is a Grade 11 student at Kelowna arts school Studio9.