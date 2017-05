Photo: Jon Manchester

Firefighters doused an attic fire early Wednesday in Kelowna.

About 5:10 a.m., the fire department received a report of smoke coming from a house on Dall Road.

The first unit to arrive found smoke coming from the attic of a single-storey home. No one was home at the time.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, says Platoon Capt. Scott Cronquist.