Alerts lifted in Lake Country

Photo: Tami Martin
Evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted for a large number of homes in Lake Country.
An evacuation order was rescinded late this afternoon for 11019 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. (including property signed as 11039).
And evacuation alerts are lifted for:
- 11080 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11110 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11124 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11136 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11152 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11166 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11180 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11194 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11218 Bottom Wood Lake Road
- 11039 Deldor Road
- 11087 Deldor Road
- 11109 Deldor Road
- 11121 Deldor Road
- 11131 Deldor Road
- 11141 Deldor Road
- 11151 Deldor Road
- 11165 Deldor Road
- 11225 Deldor Road
- 3186 Mayrus Road
- 3010 Reimche Road
- 3050 Reimche Road
- 3090 Reimche Road
- 1-3091 Reimche Road
- 3115 Reimche Road
- 3118 Reimche Road
- 101-121 3155 Reimche Road
- 11326 Reimche Road
- 11610 Rogers Road
- 11656 Seymour Road
- 11668 Seymour Road
- 11680 Seymour Road
- 11511 Turtle Bay Court
- 11531 Turtle Bay Court
- 11571 Turtle Bay Court
- 11591 Turtle Bay Court
- 3118 Wageman Road
- 3151 Wageman Road
- 3041 Woodsdale Road
- 3081 Woodsdale Road
- 3091 Woodsdale Road
- 3110 Woodsdale Road
- Beaver Lake Road from Main Street to Bottom Wood Lake Road
- Bottom Wood Lake Road from Berry Road to Lodge Road
- Lodge Road to/from roundabout to Meadow Road
- 3193 Hill Road (Kangaroo Creek Farm)
- 10163 Konchuh Road
- All of Meadow Road
- Pawley Court
- Taiji Court
- Bottom Wood Lake Road – All the way to the lake
- Brun Road
- Rolyat Road
- Redekop Road
- Reiswig Road
- Jeider Road
- Woodsdale Road from trial thru to Woodsdale Court
- Clement Road
- Rogers Road
- Seymour Road
- Turtle Bay Court
- 2930 Woodsdale Road (Wood Lake RV Park and Marina)
- 2850 Woodsdale Road (Turtle Bay Pub)
- 11871 Hwy 97
All other evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.
Residents are reminded to conserve water, and not irrigate lawns or gardens. If pumping water from homes or property, pump onto the street, yard or into storm drains (grates on the street). Do not pump into the sanitary sewer system, doing so could cause water treatment facilities to become overtaxed.