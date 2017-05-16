Alerts lifted in Lake Country

Photo: Tami Martin

Evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted for a large number of homes in Lake Country.

An evacuation order was rescinded late this afternoon for 11019 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. (including property signed as 11039).

And evacuation alerts are lifted for:

11080 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11110 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11124 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11136 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11152 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11166 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11180 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11194 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11218 Bottom Wood Lake Road

11039 Deldor Road

11087 Deldor Road

11109 Deldor Road

11121 Deldor Road

11131 Deldor Road

11141 Deldor Road

11151 Deldor Road

11165 Deldor Road

11225 Deldor Road

3186 Mayrus Road

3010 Reimche Road

3050 Reimche Road

3090 Reimche Road

1-3091 Reimche Road

3115 Reimche Road

3118 Reimche Road

101-121 3155 Reimche Road

11326 Reimche Road

11610 Rogers Road

11656 Seymour Road

11668 Seymour Road

11680 Seymour Road

11511 Turtle Bay Court

11531 Turtle Bay Court

11571 Turtle Bay Court

11591 Turtle Bay Court

3118 Wageman Road

3151 Wageman Road

3041 Woodsdale Road

3081 Woodsdale Road

3091 Woodsdale Road

3110 Woodsdale Road

Beaver Lake Road from Main Street to Bottom Wood Lake Road

Bottom Wood Lake Road from Berry Road to Lodge Road

Lodge Road to/from roundabout to Meadow Road

3193 Hill Road (Kangaroo Creek Farm)

10163 Konchuh Road

All of Meadow Road

Pawley Court

Taiji Court

Bottom Wood Lake Road – All the way to the lake

Brun Road

Rolyat Road

Redekop Road

Reiswig Road

Jeider Road

Woodsdale Road from trial thru to Woodsdale Court

Clement Road

Rogers Road

Seymour Road

Turtle Bay Court

2930 Woodsdale Road (Wood Lake RV Park and Marina)

2850 Woodsdale Road (Turtle Bay Pub)

11871 Hwy 97

All other evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect.

Residents are reminded to conserve water, and not irrigate lawns or gardens. If pumping water from homes or property, pump onto the street, yard or into storm drains (grates on the street). Do not pump into the sanitary sewer system, doing so could cause water treatment facilities to become overtaxed.