'Disgusted' by dumping

Madison Erhardt

Kane Blake, came across bags full of garbage dumped near a Kelowna creek while out on a Mother's Day walk with his wife, mother-in-law and kids.

“There’s diapers, plastic containers, household garbage, even engine oil. Anything you can think of, it was down there," Blake said.

Kane is part of the Okanagan Forest Task Force and says he's seeing illegal dumping more and more.

"I'm disgusted by what I found over (the) embankment on Postill Lake Road. I feel like people now think this is a game and that our group has nothing better to do," he added.

Kane said there were a number of bills in the garbage that identify whose trash it is.

"We even found ID and documents showing the person's name," He said.

Blake contacted the culprit and admonished him.

"He said it was due to the fact that he had paid someone $50 to properly dispose of all his garbage, but clearly it wasn't done right. If your name is in the garbage, that is your responsibility. I don't care weather you hired somebody. You should be held accountable for it."

Blake plans on returning to the scene Wednesday afternoon to clean up the mess.