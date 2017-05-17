41367

Kelowna  

Cops keeping eye on boats

RCMP will be keeping a close eye Okanagan Lake boaters heading into the long weekend.

Many residents have expressed concerns over wake created from boaters saying it has already caused disastrous situations to their properties.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said police are echoing the Emergency Operations Centre and reminding boaters to maintain a safe distance from the shorelines and travel at significantly slower speeds.

“RCMP will respond to calls from the public and make all reasonable efforts to ensure any boats on the lake are being operated in a safe manner,” said O’Donaghey.

Wake produced by vessels of any size have the potential to cause further erosion to those shoreline banks and beaches, but also to properties along the foreshore.

Failing to abide by the 10 km per hour within 30 metres of shore, could result in a $200 fine, but boaters could face stiffer penalties for careless or unsafe driving.

“Careless or unsafe boaters could face potential fines ranging from $350 to 500 under the Small Vessel Regulations, the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations or even charges under the Criminal Code depending on the circumstances,” said O’Donaghey.

Property owners along Okanagan Lake said even boats travelling at 10 km per hour caused damage to their land.

“We want to appeal to boats, keep in mind that is where the lake is now think of what a wave will do,” said Jason Luciw, public information officer for EOC.

