Machete slasher arrested

Photo: Facebook Derrick Antoine is back in custody after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

A man released from custody just two months ago following sentencing for three separate “barbaric” and “vicious attacks” is back in custody.

Derrick Antoine, 30, was sentenced to 10 months in prison on March 20 for the three assaults, but was released on two years probation, as he was given advanced credit for over 10 months of served time.

Antoine was originally arrested on Aug. 16 after he stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the back at an apartment on Franklyn Road in Rutland. Following his arrest, police determined Antoine was also involved in a machete attack in Ben Lee Park eight days prior.

Matt LeBlanc, 22, was kicked, punched and slashed with a machete by two men just after midnight on Aug. 8, resulting in 30 stitches to his face. The second man involved was never found.

Antoine had already been charged in a June 28 assault, when he whipped his then-common-law partner in the face with a phone cord.

He pleaded guilty to all three assaults.

“I want to apologize to the victims and the victims' families, my family and the community for my actions,” Antoine told the court during his sentencing. “I want to get back into society and get life back together for me and my daughter.”

As part of his probation conditions, Antoine was only allowed to visit Kelowna to pick up his daughter from her grandparents' house.

He was recently arrested on May 1 and charged with two counts of breaching his probation conditions. Antoine has remained in custody and is expected back in court on Wednesday.