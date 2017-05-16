42236
Kelowna  

Bacon case taking too long?

Defence for three men accused in the 2011 midday slaying of Jonathan Bacon spent the second day of trial arguing the proceedings have taken too long.

Michael Jones and Jason McBride sat in Kelowna Supreme Court Tuesday, while Jujhar Khun-Khun watched by video feed from prison as the defence argued their first-degree murder charges should be thrown out, due to the length of time it has taken to get to trial.

Bacon, the leader of the Red Scorpions gang at the time, was gunned down outside The Grand hotel in Kelowna while driving in a white Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Others in the SUV, Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldier James Riach, the niece of Haney Hells Angel president Leah Hadden-Watts, and another woman, were all injured in the shooting.

Jones, McBride and Khun-Khun were arrested in February 2013, a year and a half after the shooting took place. They have remained in custody for over four years.

Defence is spending the first week of trial attempting to have the charges dismissed based on a Supreme Court of Canada ruling last summer. The R. v. Jordan case determined that a Supreme Court case should take no longer than 30 months from when charges are laid, barring delays caused by defence and other exceptional circumstances.

On Tuesday, defence highlighted that evidence police found on dozens of electronic devices, some belonging to the accused, took up to 23 months to access, following their seizure. 

“I know it may be tough to appreciate because of the length of the time period, but there absolutely is a sense of urgency,” Cpl. Tyler Bell of the RCMP told the court, when pressed about the lengthy process. 

The voir dire, a trial within a trial, is expected to wrap up this week, but it's unknown when a decision will be made on the matter.

Submission of evidence is expected to begin next Wednesday. 

