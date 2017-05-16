42377
42453

Kelowna  

Heritage going commercial

- | Story: 197190

A pair of dilapidated heritage buildings, including what is believed to be Kelowna’s first “house of ill repute,” could be getting a new life – as retail space.

Worman Resources Inc. showed off its plans for the revitalization of the “Surtees Property” Monday, plans that include restoring and physically rearranging the two heritage buildings on the site.

For more on the project, including why Worman is ignoring some of the heritage recommendations, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website Okanagan Edge.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2953479
4445 Gordon Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$644,900
more details
42025


39791


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jeeves
Jeeves Kelowna SPCA >


40980


41007


Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult

Galleries
If you find yourself walking down the path to adulthood, turn back as soon as possible.
Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult (2)
Galleries
If you have any of these symptoms don’t panic. Go find a...
Three Golden State Warriors players all weirdly make the exact same motion simultaneously
Must Watch
No, this isn’t some animation glitch from a video game.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opening dog care center on their English estate
Music
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly opening a dog care center on...
Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse
Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41465