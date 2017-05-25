41717

Kelowna  

A life-altering accident

Nov. 25, 2016, was the day that changed a professional wakeboarder's life forever.   

Ben Leclair had a bad crash while training in Florida that has left him without the use of his legs and left arm, due to spinal cord damage.

It's been a slow road to recovery for Leclair. He continues rehab full time in Montreal and has gained more strength in his right arm. 

Here in the Okanagan, friends and sponsors have taken it upon themselves to raise money and awareness for others in the same situation.

"Our goal is to raise money for Road 2 Recovery athletes in order to get them back on their feet," said Keaton Roper, a friend of Leclair.

An event was planned for May 20 in Lake Country, but has been postponed due to weather and flooding. It will be rescheduled at Turtle Bay Pub at a future date.

"Ben has spent a lot of time training up at Turtle Bay. He has built a number of connections and close friends here. Seeing a friend break his neck and not be able to support himself anymore, we have decided to host an event for him locally," Keaton added. 

The Road 2 Recovery Foundation is a non-profit organization founded to assist athletes with career-ending injuries. It also provides motivational, emotional, and spiritual support.

