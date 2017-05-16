42371
42162

Kelowna  

More snow on highways

- | Story: 197178

Madison Erhardt

It's the middle of May, but it's still snowing on mountain highways in B.C. 

A number of alerts have been issued since snow fell Monday night. And it's expected to continue falling through Tuesday on the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3.

Environment Canada is predicting anywhere from 5 to 15 centimetres by late afternoon. 

A special weather statement said: “Snowfall accumulation remains uncertain as warmer road surfaces will allow some of the snow to melt and snow levels will rise to near 1,500 metres by Tuesday afternoon. However, additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible near Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector and near the summits of Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.”

Over the Coquihalla, the snow will change into rain by this afternoon, causing possible icy conditions. 

DriveBC urges motorists to drive with caution, use suitable tires and check conditions before leaving.

Big White saw 4 cm fall Monday night, so expect snowy conditions on Highway 33 as well. 

A full list of road conditions is available at www.drivebc.ca.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41809
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2649037
1000-1631 Dickson Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$369,900
more details
41225


40234


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jeeves
Jeeves Kelowna SPCA >


39640


40949


Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse

Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he fell 60 feet down a glacier crevasse.
Brad Pitt: ‘I’m not suicidal after Angelina Jolie split’
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has insisted he's "not suicidal or...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them
Galleries
Bad people deserve to be punished, but these curses just take...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them (2)
Galleries
May you never ever leave The Tango.
Daily Dose – May 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most epic Daily Dose yet is here!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899