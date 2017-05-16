More snow on highways

Madison Erhardt

It's the middle of May, but it's still snowing on mountain highways in B.C.

A number of alerts have been issued since snow fell Monday night. And it's expected to continue falling through Tuesday on the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3.

Environment Canada is predicting anywhere from 5 to 15 centimetres by late afternoon.

A special weather statement said: “Snowfall accumulation remains uncertain as warmer road surfaces will allow some of the snow to melt and snow levels will rise to near 1,500 metres by Tuesday afternoon. However, additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible near Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector and near the summits of Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.”

Over the Coquihalla, the snow will change into rain by this afternoon, causing possible icy conditions.

DriveBC urges motorists to drive with caution, use suitable tires and check conditions before leaving.

Big White saw 4 cm fall Monday night, so expect snowy conditions on Highway 33 as well.

A full list of road conditions is available at www.drivebc.ca.