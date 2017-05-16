41299

Kelowna  

Greenway reopens

Two regional parks that were closed due to the threat of rising water levels are once again open.

The Mission Creek Greenway is accessible for visitors as water levels in the creek are lower. A section of the recreational trail and dike between KLO Road and Gordon Drive was raised in an effort to mitigate possible flooding from potentially record flows.  More than 200 dump trucks and pup trailers dropped about 3,000 cubic meters of materials to raise the surface.

As well, the lower area and parking lot at Bertram Creek Regional Park has been reopened.

The Regional District reminds everyone that the threat of flooding continues and there could be unexpected increases in water levels along area creeks and streams. Visitors and leashed pets should stay back from creek banks, which can be slippery and subject to erosion.

The following Regional Parks remain closed:

  • Glen Canyon Regional Park from the Acorn bridge downstream to the Gellatly Road parking area and from the Constable Neil Bruce entrance upstream to the Covington Crescent entrance at Last Mountain Community Park
  • Hardy Falls Regional Park
  • Mill Creek Regional Park
  • Killiney Beach Community Park is closed to all visitors, with limited vehicle access through the park for waterfront properties.

Parks staff are monitoring creek levels in all these areas and when safe will be assessing the condition of bridges, trails and other amenities.

