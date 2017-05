Photo: Alanna Kelly Paramedics transported a woman suffering a head injury to hospital Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed to a traumatic head injury call at Kelowna's Parkinson Recreation Centre, Tuesday morning.

A woman was carried out of the centre on a stretcher about 9:30 a.m., but was conscious and breathing.

According to a paramedic on scene, the woman sustained her injury on the pickleball court.

No further information was provided on how the woman was injured.