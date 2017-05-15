41367
Kelowna  

Car versus semi crunch

A collision between a semi and a compact car has traffic backed up at Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street in Kelowna.

The crash, which happened about 5 p.m., involved a northbound transport truck and a compact Hyundai that was turning left off the highway onto Pandosy.

The driver of the truck said he couldn't stop in time to avoid hitting the car.

Damage to both vehicles was minimal, however, and the young female driver of the Hyundai appeared unhurt, although she was visibly shaken up.

Police and fire crews are on scene, and northbound Highway 97 traffic is backed up onto the Okanagan Lake bridge.

