A plea to boaters

Photo: Noel Acres

A concerned resident living along Okanagan Lake is bracing for more flooding this weekend, but it won’t be because of the weather.

In the past few days, a handful of boats have been passing by their properties causing disastrous harm to their land.

“We are inches from flooding and it is almost like these people are enjoying themselves,” he said. “The lake is still going up.”

Heading into the long weekend when many boaters are eager to jump on the water, homeowners are concerned about wake inching closer to their homes.

Okanagan Lake is now 17 centimetres above full pool.

Castanet contacted police to see if this is something that will be patrolled over the weekend.

Central Okangan Emergency Operations said boaters are reminded that lake levels are high and emergency officials are considering plans for the possible deployment of portable bladder dams to act as protective flood barriers.

“Boaters should also keep their distance from shorelines and if possible keep speeds down as additional wave action could cause disturbance to banks and beaches,” said COEO in a statement.

The residents said they are sending out a plea to ask boaters to consider their properties and not create a wake.

“They just really need to have no wake,” he said. “It doesn't take much to make a wake.”