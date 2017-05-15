42236
Kelowna  

Multi-car pileup on Hwy 97

A multiple vehicle collision involving a dump truck has caused traffic to grind to a halt on Highway 97 in northern Kelowna.

At least three vehicles were involved in the pileup that took place at Edwards Road, just north of Sexsmith Road about 3:30 p.m.

A Mustang, Toyota sedan and a dump truck appear to be involved in the chain-reaction collision.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

