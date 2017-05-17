Talk, don't text, says prof

42377
In times of stress, it's best to stop texting and make face-to-face contact.

A recently published article by UBC Okanagan Professor Susan Holtzman compared both the social and emotional impact of support provided by text message versus in person.

“It was fairly clear that even though people may be connected socially through a device, it may not be the best way to communicate during a stressful experience,” said Holtzman.

Participants were given a stressful task and then randomly assigned to receive emotional support either in person, by text message or nothing at all.

“In both experiments, respondents’ positive mood was significantly higher after receiving in-person support, compared to those who received support through text messages.”

The results suggests that there may be costs to an increasing reliance on digital forms of communication.

Digital communication lacks visual and auditory cues, and is likely to be misinterpreted.

“We don’t want to say that texting is good or bad as there are definite benefits when it comes to using text messages to communicate—especially when people don’t feel comfortable making a phone call or reaching out face-to-face,” she said.

Holtzman also mentioned there is a growing trend for crisis lines to use text messaging and online chat services.

