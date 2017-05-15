42376

Kelowna  

Woman stabbed in the back

A woman who allegedly stabbed a youth in downtown Kelowna over the weekend remains in custody and faces potential criminal charges.

On May 13, at 3:13 p.m., RCMP received a report of stabbing near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street. Police have learned the victim had been walking with her friend when the two young women were approached by a stranger.

After a brief verbal interaction, the two young women walked away, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. Within seconds, the victim screamed out in pain and immediately realized she had been stabbed in the back by the unknown woman, who fled the area on foot.

RCMP officers flooded the downtown core in search of the suspect. Officers canvassed businesses in the area for any video surveillance footage of the assault.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

The suspect later showed up at the Kelowna RCMP detachment and turned herself in.

The 21-year-old Kelowna woman is expected to appear in court Monday. 

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

