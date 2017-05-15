City water still murky

Photo: Denise Egan

A water quality advisory remains in effect for the City of Kelowna.

The advisory was originally issued on Friday afternoon after elevated turbidity levels were noted at city water intakes.

The advisory denotes a modest threat to health. Actions can be taken to reduce the risk through measures other than requiring a boil-water notice.

Interior Health says those who should take precaution include:

People with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses

People under 12 and over 65 years of age

People wishing for additional protection

Testing of the water will continue until the quality is within drinking water and IH guidelines.