41299
41648

Kelowna  

City water still murky

- | Story: 197100

A water quality advisory remains in effect for the City of Kelowna.

The advisory was originally issued on Friday afternoon after elevated turbidity levels were noted at city water intakes.

The advisory denotes a modest threat to health. Actions can be taken to reduce the risk through measures other than requiring a boil-water notice.

Interior Health says those who should take precaution include:

  • People with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses
  • People under 12 and over 65 years of age
  • People wishing for additional protection

Testing of the water will continue until the quality is within drinking water and IH guidelines.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40931
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2762829
210 Sadler Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details


42204


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Minnie
Minnie Kelowna SPCA >


41323


41227


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260
39499